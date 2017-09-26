Hazing suspect tags 6 Aegis Juris fratmen in death of freshman law student

A SUSPECT in the death freshman law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd identified six members of the Aegis Juris fraternity whom he saw on the day he was asked to provide first aid to the hazing victim.

Medical technologist John Paul Solano revealed this in a “tell all” executive session with senators late Monday night during an inquiry on Castillo’s death by the Committee on Public Order headed by Sen.Panfilo Lacson.

“He named at least six frat members and this is important in the investigation. He mentioned a lot of details. This will be very important in the case to be filed by the MPD (Manila Police District) to the frat members,” said Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri in a chance interview.

Quoting Solano, Zubiri said that four of these six frat men accompanied him in bringing Castillo to the Chinese General Hospital (CGH). Zubiri, however, refused to answer media query as to whose decision it was to rush Castillo to CGH.

“I can’t go into details about what he spoke about without his permission because we were in executive session. I can only say that he mentioned names,” the senator told reporters.

When asked during the hearing for the names of the fraternity members who were present on the night of the hazing, Solano said he would identify them in an executive session.

Aside from Zubiri, also present at the executive session were Senators Paolo Benigno Aquino 4th, Sherwin Gatchalian, Lacson and Solano’s lawyer, Paterno Esmaquel.

Before this, Solano admitted to the senators that he lied in his initial statement to police that he found Castillo on the pavement in Balut, Tondo because a frat member instructed him to say that. He declined to divulge the identity of the frat member.