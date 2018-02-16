Hazing victim’s mom to bring son’s case to Vatican after 5 months of school inaction

FIVE months after the death of a freshman law student from hazing, his mother expressed frustration and anger at the alleged inaction of her son’s school on his case, prompting her to seek help from the Vatican.

“Yes, all throughout this investigation na nangyayari, UST has remained silent e. Although nagpadala sila ng pakikiramay, nagpamisa sila pero yung action talaga na siguro meron pang nakaenrol na member ng fraternity hanggang ngayon wala pang action na nangyayari dun,” said Carminia Castillo, mother of Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd in a radio interview on Friday.

(Although it sent its condolences, sponsored a mass, there has been no action on members of the fraternity who may still be enrolled.)

Castillo said she was clueless on why the University of Santo Tomas has not issued an official statement and angry because it has not acted on her son’s.

“Wala man lang silang pahayag, hanggang ngayon di parin nila sinuspinde, yung Aegis Juris, di parin nila binaban. Hanggang ngayon they remain silent e…

Yung mga faculty member na may alam, hanggang ngayon di man lang nila sinususpinde At tsaka yung mismong Aegis Jury, di parin nila binaban,” she continued.

(It has not even issued a statement, until now, it hasn’t suspended members of the Aegis Juris. Until now, it has been silent. The faculty member who knows something has not even been suspended. And even members of the Aegis Juris have not been suspended.)

“Oh yes masama parin ang loob namin, thats why we are compiling everything and we are taking this to Vatican to file a complaint.”

( . . . we continue to be heartbroken . . .)

She also believed that they have strong evidence that UST officials did not do anything following her son’s death and that they even tried to cover it up.

“They really waited for my son to die bago nila dinala ng ospital. Siniguro nilang patay ang anak ko. And I want all of them responsible. Pinagtakpan pa nila. Imbes na tumawag sila ng pulis.”

( . . . before they brought him to the hospital. They made sure that my son was dead. . . They even tried to cover it up instead of calling the police.)

It was mid-October in 2017 when police said that the Aegis Juris Fraternity members tried to conceal the law student’s death.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) presented to the Senate Committee on Public Order and Drugs several Facebook screenshots of conversations among Aegis Juris members after Castillo died on September 17 and of their discussions the following day when the news broke.

They are still still finalizing what kind of complaint they will file, Castillo’s mom said.

“Gusto naming mapagtibay pa ang reklamo naming meron kaming sapat na ebidensya na they are not doing anything.”

(We would like to strengthen our complaint. We have enough evidence that they are not doing anything.)

Despite the frustration, Mrs. Castillo said she has tried to find solace in her son’s death because of the anti-hazing law.

“He often told me na (that) ma, I want to make a change. And kahit na wala na siya physically (even if he’s physically gone), he really made a change.”

The anti-hazing law was finally passed on third and final reading in Congress and Mrs. Castillo said she was grateful to the congressmen and senators who made it possible.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga senators at sa ating mga congressmen na talagang pingtibay nila ang anti hazing law. Sana sa dadating na future, marami kaming mailigtas na mga bata, mga studyante from law student or mga med student all from other fraternities, sororities and other organizations kasi importante yung ano e, yung buhay ng ating mga anak, mga kabataan natin, importante yung buhay nila because sila yung susunod na leaders natin e sila yung susunod na magbibigay ng halaga sa buhay ng tao, nagbibigay halaga sa ating bansa kaya kailangang pagtibayin.”

(I am grateful to the senators and congressmen who strengthened the anti-hazing law. I hope that in the coming future, we can save a lot of kids, students — law students, medicine students…because the lives of our children are important, our youth because they are the future leaders and they are the ones who will give significance to the lives of people, the ones who give value to our country so we need to strengthen [the law].)

Her voice broke as she recalled how she and her husband found their son’s body – unidentified and stacked against other dead bodies in the morgue.

Castillo died from injuries he sustained during the initiation rites of the Aegis Fraternity last September 17.

The Department of Justice (DoJ) reopened the preliminary investigation on the death of Castillo after the affidavit of the suspect-turned-witness,’ Mark Ventura, came out.

It was originally set for resolution after the hearings ended in 2017.

The Supreme Court has ordered UST Law Dean Nilo T. Divina and 20 other suspects to respond to the disbarment complaint filed against them. WITH A REPORT FROM FRANCE CAUBANG