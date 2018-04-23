HDOs sought vs accused in P6.4B shabu scandal

State prosecutors asked Manila Trial Court Judge Rainelda Estacio-Montesa to issue hold departure orders (HDOs) against Chinese Richard Chen, Manny Li, Kenneth Dong, and Chen Rong Huan, and Taiwanese Chen I-Min and Jhu Ming Jyun who are allegedly involved in the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of shabu (methamphetamine).

Also charged for the alleged illegal importation of narcotics into the country on May 28, 2017 were Mark Taguba, Eirene Mae Tatad, and Teejay Marcellana.

“Being Chinese and Taiwanese citizens, the probability of flight of the above-named accused are strong to escape prosecution, as well as to avoid facing their criminal liability and thus frustrate the ends of justice,” the petition of state prosecutors said.

An HDO, which can only be issued by a trial court hearing criminal charges, would direct the Bureau of Immigration to bar the accused from leaving the country.

In January, then Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd said Chen, owner of Hongfei Logistics warehouse in Valenzuela City where the shabu shipment was discovered, allegedly tried to flee the Philippines twice but his departure was barred because of a lookout bulletin.

He tried to bribe an immigration official with P10 million to leave the country, Aguirre had said.

Taguba and Tatad are detained but the six foreigners and Marcellana remain at large. Montesa issued in February arrest warrants against them.