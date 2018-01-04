Head of Iran Guards declares ‘end of the sedition’

TEHRAN: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief announced the “end of the sedition” on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) as tens of thousands rallied in a show of strength for the country’s Islamic rulers after days of deadly unrest.

General Mohammad Ali Jafari said the Guards only intervened “in a limited way” against fewer than 15,000 “troublemakers” nationwide, adding that a large number had been arrested.

The White House declared it would seek new sanctions against those involved in the crackdown.

Protests over economic problems broke out in Iran’s second city Mashhad last week and quickly spread across the country, turning against the regime as a whole in the biggest test for the authorities since mass demonstrations in 2009.

A total of 21 people have died in the unrest as protesters in some areas attacked government buildings and police stations.

“Today we can announce the end of the sedition,” Jafari said, quoted on the Guards’ website.

“A large number of the troublemakers at the center of the sedition, who received training from counter-revolutionaries… have been arrested and there will be firm action against them,” he said.

Jafari added those behind the protests had “intervened massively on social media” but that “once restrictions were started, the troubles reduced”.

His declaration came after major rallies by regime supporters.

Chants of “Leader, we are ready” were heard as images showed thousands marching in the cities of Qom, Ahvaz, Kermanshah and elsewhere.

The demonstrators waved Iranian flags and pictures of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as placards saying “Death to seditionists.”

A White House official, who asked for anonymity, said on Wednesday the administration would look for “actionable information” to try to begin imposing sanctions on those responsible for any crackdown.

US President Donald Trump insisted Iranians were trying to “take back” their government, extending a drumbeat of encouragement for the protests.

“You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!” he tweeted, without offering any specifics.

Iran’s UN Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo said in a letter that the US government “has stepped up its acts of intervention in a grotesque way in Iran’s internal affairs and accused Washington of violating international law and the principles of the UN charter.

Agence France-Presse journalists reported a heavy police presence still on the streets of central Tehran, along with a large number of Revolutionary Guards.

There were few reports of anti-regime protests overnight Tuesday to Wednesday, although it remained difficult to verify information from the provinces.

Online messaging and photo sharing platforms Telegram and Instagram have been blocked on cell phones since soon after the protests began on December 28.

Telecoms Minister Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi said Telegram would only be unblocked if it removed “terrorist” content.

President Hassan Rouhani expressed hope in a phone call with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the protests would end in a few days, a Turkish presidential source said.

AFP