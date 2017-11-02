HEAD OVER HEELS

Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo celebrates a new chapter in its history with the debut of the Pre-Fall 2017/18 Women’s Footwear Collection – the first collection created by Paul Andrew, the newly appointed design director of the category.

Advertisements

In the collection, “high tech meets high craft,” Andrew puts at center stage Salvatore Ferragamo’s lifelong obsession with craftsmanship and innovation, which stem from the founder’s unique background as an architect and engineer.

Andrew harnesses state-of- the-art technology and the savoir-faire of Italy’s finest artisans, bringing together timeless Ferragamo signatures and design gestures that have been recast. The signature black and gold and a “column heel” from the late 1930s is reimagined, while the iconic “F” wedge is reconceived. A new flat, designed for the modern, urban professional, is a sneaker in neoprene with a technical stretch rib knit. Updating the standards, shoe fit has been intensively studied and adjusted for today’s global client mix, motivated by the belief that the success of design is measured not only its visual evidence but also in its experience.

Summing up his first effort, Paul Andrew states, “My concept for the collection was simply to highlight the fundamentals that made Salvatore such a profound and groundbreaking presence in his field and to express those values through designs that are relevant to a new generation of strong, discerning women.”

Salvatore Ferragamo is located at Greenbelt 4, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Makati, Newport Mall and Solaire Resort & Casino.