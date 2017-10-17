Head of striking transport group faces raps, says LTFRB

THE head of the transport group, which led the two-day strike against the government’s plan to modernize public utility vehicles (PUVs) is facing charges for violating the Public Service Law, an official of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFB) said on Tuesday.

“Another case for George San Mateo… violation of public service law,” LTFRB Spokesperson Aileen Lizada said in a text message to reporters.

Lizada said the “franchises will be cancelled” for those who participated in the two-day transport strike.

The nationwide strike prompted the government to suspend work in its offices and classes in all levels in public and private schools. It also “paralyzed” some areas, according to San Mateo, president of the Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng mga Tsuper at Operators Nationwide (PISTON).

The government deployed vehicles to accommodate passengers affected by the strike. Transport Network Companies (TNCs) Grab and Uber also said that they have turned off their price surging both on Monday and Tuesday. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO