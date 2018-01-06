Headless bodies found in Basilan

Headless bodies of a married couple, believed to be victims of “rido” (clan feud) were found in the province of Basilan, the military said on Friday. The report said a militiaman heard five gunshots from an area in Mahatalang, Basilan at about 2 p.m. on Thursday. A woman’s body was found, believed to be the wife of Abdurahim Kituh of Isabela City, Basilan. At about 6:30 p.m., residents informed authorities that Kituh’s headless body was found near the crossing going to Ismael Elementary School. Kituh is the brother of Abu Sayyaf Group member Naim. Witnesses said the victims arrived in the area earlier where the woman’s body was found.