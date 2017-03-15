Headphone batteries explode on flight to Australia

SYDNEY: A woman suffered burns to her face and hands after her headphones caught fire during a flight to Australia, officials said Wednesday. The passenger was listening to music on her own battery-operated headphones as she dozed on the flight from Beijing to Melbourne on February 19 when there was a loud explosion. “I just grabbed my face which caused the headphones to go around my neck. I continued to feel burning so I grabbed them off and threw them on the floor,” the woman, who was not named, said. Flight attendants rushed to help and poured a bucket of water on the headphones, but the battery and its cover were both melted and stuck to the floor. The transport safety bureau, which did not identify which airline was involved, assessed that the lithium-ion batteries in the device likely caught fire.

AFP