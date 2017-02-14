Health care facility for mentally challenged to rise

LUBAO, Pampanga: A health care facility that will provide therapeutic support and psychiatric services for mentally challenged patients will soon rise in the province. Governor Lilia Pineda told more than 400 such patients from the four districts of Pampanga during a forum recently, “ I’m now looking for a vacant lot where we can build a health facility to be funded by the Department of Health.” Provincial Health Officer Antonio Rivera said Pineda is meeting with an association composed of neuro-psychiatrists who are willing to provide free consultations and services to indigents while the Department of Health agreed to give free medicines to the patients.