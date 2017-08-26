Health care sector touts advances

Advances in technologies such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and digitalized information portals, will transform the healthcare industry into a value-based market benefiting both providers and patients, Siemens Healthineers said on Wednesday.

“We believe that it is the next industrial revolution … We believe that data is the new major change and the next revolution that will change the way we are doing things especially in healthcare,” said, Enno Bass, Siemens head of strategy and digital health services for Asia Pacific, during a media roundtable.

Elisabeth Staudinger, Siemens Healthineers Asia Pacific president, said: “This combination makes us unique because no other company has the strength combining the key diagnostic elements,” adding that the medical technology company has always been active in blood test and imagery innovations.

Despite challenges in deploying this technology in the Philippines, Siemens Healthineers Philippines President Mike Tan said: “[The healthcare market] is still very strong … It is challenging to support this equipment but the market has been growing and we have people on the grounds who support services.”