Health care workers prone to attacks – UN

HEALTH care workers, specifically in war-torn areas, are prone to attacks despite the passage in 2016 of a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution promoting “respect for the sanctity” of health care.

The International Committee on the Red Cross (ICRC) has recorded over 1,200 incidents of violence against healthcare facilities or personnel in 16 countries since May 2016.

The UNSC on May 3, 2016 passed Resolution 2286 to serve as “a strong step by the international community to address violent attacks on health care, but commitments to prevent and mitigate this violence must be followed by action.”

ICRC President Peter Maurer said the resolution, “passed with overwhelming support, was an indication that the world believes that people, especially in areas of conflict, must be able to safely seek medical care.”

“Attacks against health facilities and personnel are a double tragedy. First, such attacks wound and maim people seeking and providing health care,” he said. “But they also deprive an uncountable number of people from receiving aid in the future, crippling the hopes of recovery for people in desperate need.”

He said the destruction of health infrastructure and the disruption of health services have been “particularly disturbing in conflicts in the Middle East.”

Maurer cited Syria, where more than half of its public hospitals and health-care centers are closed or only partially functioning. Some of them have been hit by multiple air strikes.

The provision of medical supplies in certain areas of the country as well as the evacuation of the wounded and sick have been consistently obstructed.

In Iraq, the destruction of civilian infrastructure in areas affected by the most recent hostilities has been massive. In Salah al-Din, more than a third of health centers were damaged or destroyed.

In Yemen, only 45 percent of the country’s health infrastructure was functioning at the end of 2017, and most did not have enough medical supplies.

“Even wars have rules. The wounded and sick must be protected in all circumstances,” Maurer said.

“Violence that deprives them of access to health care violates international humanitarian law, and, ultimately, it makes us all a little less human,” he added.

Last week, armed men stormed a hospital in the Central African Republic where an International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) surgical team operates. They threatened patients, medical staff and Red Cross volunteers. They also stopped and harassed an ambulance in the street.

In Afghanistan, attacks against health workers and the use or destruction of health care facilities by arms carriers has cut off thousands if not millions of people from medical care.