Health dept eyes P1.5B funding for Dengvaxia assistance program

THE Department of Health (DOH) is proposing P1.5 billion in seed money for the Dengavaxia Assistance Fund, which will aid those who have been injected with the anti-dengue vaccine that was later revealed to be unsafe for first-time patients infected with the mosquito-borne disease.

The Health department made the proposal during a briefing before the House Appropriations panel headed by Representative Karlo Nograles of Davao City on Wednesday.

The lion’s share of the fund or P776.3 million will go to the outpatient care package while P300 million will be allocated for active case finding, which includes project-based profiling and navigation of vaccines.

At least P270 million will be earmarked for distribution of medical kits to those who received Dengvaxia while P84 million will be for a medical assistance program for Dengvaxia patients.

About P67.8 million will go to the deployment of nurses and health education and promotion officers.

The DOH proposal is higher than Nograles’ P1.16 billion supplemental budget for Dengvaxia victims.

Officials of Dengvaxia manufacturer Sanofi announced in November 2017 their discovery that the vaccine posed a risk to first-time victims of dengue, prompting government to suspend the Dengvaxia program.

Without admitting any wrongdoing, Sanofi returned P1.16 billion to the DOH for the unused doses of vaccine.