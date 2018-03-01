Health dept monitors 7 cases of measles in ‘outbreak’ in Taguig — report

THERE is a measles outbreak in a village in Taguig City, according to a radio report, quoting the Department of Health (DoH) on Thursday.

Health Undersecretary Rolando Enrique Domingo said that seven cases have been monitored and that the DoH has responded accordingly, the report said.

Domingo said that while the number may be small, the DoH decided to declare an outbreak because the country has not experienced one for the longest time.

Domingo urged parents to have their children vaccinated.

Parents have been refusing to have their children injected with vaccines after the fiasco over Dengvaxia, an anti-dengue drug that has been linked to at least three deaths.

Sanofi Pasteur, manufacturer of Dengvaxia, belatedly told the government that the vaccine posed a risk to recipients who would be infected with dengue for the first time.

The disclosure came after the drug was administered to more than 800,000 people, mostly children, in 2016, as part of the government’s P3.5 billion immunization program that was implemented during the term of then president Benigno Aquino 3rd.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque suspended the program as the Senate and the House of Representatives conduct separate inquiries into the controversy.