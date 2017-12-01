Health dept suspends dengue immunization program over defective vaccine

THE Department of Health (DoH) said on Friday that it would suspend its dengue immunization program after its supplier revealed that its vaccine may cause a more severe case of dengue fever.

The DoH announcement came after receiving a preliminary briefing on November 29 from Sanofi Pasteur, the manufacturer of dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

In its report, the pharmaceutical company said that while the dengue vaccine helped patients who were previously infected over the last 30 months, those who had no prior infection may in the long term be at risk of contracting a more severe case of dengue fever.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque 3rd said the DoH would review and consult with experts, key stakeholders and the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding Dengvaxia.

In the Philippines, an average of 200,000 cases of dengue was reported every year. Dengue is an acute viral infection, which is transmitted through the bite of an Aedes aegypti mosquito and may result in death if left untreated.