Health dep’t to catch-up on measles immunization

The Department of Health (DoH) will conduct measles immunizations in Metro Manila and Mindanao in the next few months following several outbreaks earlier this year, a health official said on Friday.

“The department is going to conduct a catch-up immunization on NCR [National Capital Region] and Mindanao within the next few months. And towards the end of the year we will try to expand it to a national immunization program,” Health Undersecretary Rolando Domingo said.

“We need to do a catch up since there is an increase in the number of cases and we want to control the spread of measles and control the infections,” he added.

Last March, the Health Department declared an outbreak in Negros Oriental after 19 cases of measles were reported in the towns of Bacung, Mabinay, San Jose, Santa Catalina, Siaton, Valencia and Dumaguete City.

A village in Taguig declared also declared an outbreak in March after seven cases were reported.

In February, the DoH reported a measles outbreak in Zamboanga City, prompting the agency and the local government to launch a massive immunization program in villages.

According to the latest data from the City Health Office, five children have died since the declaration of the outbreak. The parents of two fatalities had refused vaccination for their children.

In January, local government units in Davao declared a measles outbreak in the province with 222 people affected.

In an earlier statement, Domingo said an outbreak can be declared even with only a small number of infections in an area.

“Measles is a vaccine-preventable disease and we should have zero cases by now. So even if we have just one to two cases it is considered an outbreak and transmission must be controlled,” he said.

Measles is an acute and contagious disease caused by a virus. It is characterized by a profusion of small red spots on the skin.