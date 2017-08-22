Health fair set on Baguio day

BAGUIO CITY: This year’s celebration of Baguio Day on August 25 with the theme Baguio at 108: The Land of Champions will be highlighted by a Health Fair that the city government is conducting through the health services office under Dr. Rowena Galpo at the Baguio Convention Center. At the fair, residents and visitors to the Summer Capital, may avail themselves of free dental and optical services, HIV testing, dipstick screening, nutritional assessment, pneumonia vaccine for seniors, ventosa massage, refraction and eyeglasses. Galpo said there will be lectures on health to educate the public on how best to protect their well-being and lead healthy lifestyles. Mayor Mauricio Domogan has often said that “health is wealth” and is urging everyone to take advantage of the free services to be provided at the health fair.