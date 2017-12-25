Health issues: Dengue and scabies

IT was shocking to learn that the anti-dengue vaccine Dengvaxiawas administered to more than 700,000 Filipino children without having undergone sufficiently thorough testing. The vaccine, the first medicine of any kind against dengue, was developed by pharmaceutical company Sanofi-Pasteur. It received its first approval for marketing in December 2015, in Mexico. Eighteen other countries in Latin America and Asia-Pacific followed.

Among these countries, Brazil and the Philippines have implemented ”targeted public dengue vaccination programs in areas where the dengue burden is heavy” (Sanofi, October 2017).

Pre-release clinical trials carried out over 10 years in several countries resulted in a recommendation contained on the vaccine label against using the vaccine on children below nine years old. The November 29 updated advisory from Sanofi further recommended the exclusion of people who had not had dengue prior to vaccination.

It was found that vaccination with Dengvaxiafor this group of people would increasethe risk of getting severe dengue, if and when they are infected.

Mexico News Daily on December 18 reported that the Mexican National Institute of Public Health in November 2015 warned about the potential dangers even before Dengvaxia was approved for sale. The World Health Organization in a position paper published in July 2016 stated that ”vaccination may be ineffective or may theoretically even increase the future risk of hospitalized or severe dengue illness in those who are seronegative at the time of first vaccination regardless of age.” The trials had provided limited data, making it impossible to establish conclusive findings on the effects of the vaccination on people with no prior dengue infection.

Dengue infection is known to be worse the second time around. First-time infections may go unnoticed. When I was hospitalized with dengue some years ago, the doctor, to my surprise, told me that the blood test showed that it wasn’t my first dengue infection.

Considering how big a problem dengue is in the Philippines and elsewhere, it is disappointing that the roll-out of Dengvaxia has been met with this setback. The advent of the vaccine presented so much hope in fighting a disease for which there is no cure. Also, the controversy—concerning the release of a vaccine whose effects are not fully known—puts other immunization programs in a bad light, making it even harder to convince parents to have their children immunized against for instance measles. Dengvaxia is proof that health authorities and the pharmaceuticals cannot be trusted. This is unfortunate.

Developing countries such as the Philippines have no monopoly on public health challenges. One public elementary school in Southern Denmark had to send home its more than 400 pupils on early Christmas break. The reason was scabies. More than 130 pupils were infected. Worse, the more dangerous type of scabies – crusted or Norwegian scabies – had been found. Regular and crusted scabies differ not in the type of mites – which is the same – but in the condition of the infected person. Those suffering from crusted scabies have weak immune systems. They scratch infected skin less, and the mites flourish and literally pile up on the victim’s skin, numbering thousands even millions. A regular scabies infection, on the other hand, typically counts 10 to 15 tiny mites only. Thus, regular scabies requires closer contact before infecting others. Persons with crusted scabies, on the other hand, walk around with thousands or millions of mites and thus can more easily infect others.

The affected school had to be scrubbed and disinfected. All the pupils and their families were instructed to undergo treatment, infected or not. While the scabicide cream was readily available in the local pharmacy, the expense was considerable for some families. The lotion has to be applied from the neck and down to the toes, covering the entire body. In the case of infants and young children, the lotion has to be applied on head and neck as well. The number of days one has to undergo this treatment depends on the doctor’s prescription.

Many parents contacted the local Red Cross for help to buy the medicine. The Red Cross was so overwhelmed with the volume of requests and could only accommodate a few. Other parents took to Facebook to ask for help from friends orany kindhearted person. One mother told a local newspaper that she wanted to return the Christmas gifts that she had just purchased, so that she could instead use the money to buy the scabicide cream.

For a family of five, the total cost for medication exceeds P10,000, a substantial amount for an ordinary Danish family.

The question is how the authorities are monitoring whether everybody is complying with the treatment instructions. If some are ‘cheating’, it will affect the entire school, and the pupils and their families. One person’s neglect, everybody’s problem.

Health is truly wealth, for the individual, for the family, and for society as a whole.