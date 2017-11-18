Health scare brings Donald’s season to premature end

WASHINGTON: Britain’s Luke Donald was hospitalized with chest pains and underwent seven hours of heart tests Thursday (Friday in Manila) after withdrawing from the US PGA RSM Classic, ending his year one event early.

Three weeks shy of his 40th birthday, the Englishman withdrew after suffering chest pains Wednesday night and Thursday morning, and sent out an Instagram post of himself in a hospital bed after tests ruled out heart troubles.

“Well that wasn’t quite the finish to my year I had in mind!!” Donald wrote. “Had some chest pain last night and into this morning & it kept getting worse.

“After some medical advice, I had to withdraw & was shipped off to the hospital to get my heart looked at. After 7 hours of tests all looks good with my heart thankfully.”

Former world number one Donald thanked the staff at the South East Georgia Brunswick Hospital “for taking good care of me” and made it clear his next event will be next year.

“Time to put my feet up for a few weeks, recharge, regroup and get ready for a big 2018,” Donald wrote.

Donald, the 2011 PGA Player of the Year, has 17 career wins worldwide, five of then on the US PGA circuit, the most recent of those at the 2012 Transitions Championship.

Two weeks ago at Las Vegas, Donald shared 32nd to open his 2017-18 campaign. In the 2016-17 season, he made 18 starts topped by a runner-up effort at the Heritage tournament.

Donald has eight top-10 major finishes without a title, his best results a share of third at the 2005 Masters and 2006 PGA Championship.

AFP