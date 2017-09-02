Health and wellness buffs get ready for Purple Run

Close to 5,000 enthusiasts across all ages are expected to join the Organique Purple Run on October 8 at McKinley West, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig running in 3K, 5K and 10K distances.

Touted as the “Health Run of the Year,” the event will be highlighted with fun activities such as Zumba workout, colored powder, inflatables, drumbeaters and photowall.

For 10K runners, the gun will be sounded off at 5:30 am, 5K runners at 5:35 and those running 3K will hear the sound at 5:40 am.

TV host-actress, Zumba icon and Organique Acai brand ambassador Regine Tolentino – who lives by a hectic schedule with shows, events, sessions and dance rehearsals daily – avers that the product is her little known secret why she’s always energized, alert and active the whole day.

With comments from friends and colleagues that she’s livelier and glowing than ever, Tolentino said she noticed it too.

“I feel more on top of my game, being able to do more than my usual already busy schedule. Even when I sleep late, I wake up feeling rested and not fatigued. Another plus is my skin, I know confidently that I look younger too,” she said.

For all distances, the registration fee is P450 which includes a race kit containing singlet, finisher shirt, finisher medal, color powder/packets and purple color run shades. Part of the proceeds will be donated to ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation.