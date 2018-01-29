Healthcare for the future

Any day now if you haven’t already done so, you’re probably going to sign up for a new gym membership or revive that one you stopped using midway through 2017. Or maybe you’re looking for a new sport or hobby that can help you shed all that weight that creeped up on you over the holidays.

At Deloitte Philippines, we’ve begun a yearly competition, “Lighten Up, Deloittees,” in which we challenge each other to eat healthy, get moving and shed some unwanted pounds in exchange for cash prizes. The holidays are well and truly over, and it’s time to get back to the business of taking care of our health.

It’s only timely, then, that Deloitte has released its annual global health care outlook, which looks at the trends and developments that are shaping (or reshaping) the field of health care. There’s good news, there’s bad news, and there’s also groundbreaking news that brings us so much closer to ending various illnesses, cancer among them.

So let’s start with the good news: Life expectancy is estimated to increase by more than a full year between 2016 and 2021 – from 73 to 74.1 years. This means that people aged over 65 will number more than 656 million and will make up 11.5 percent of the population. Another positive development is that countries are making headway in the battle against communicable diseases through improved sanitation, better living conditions, and wider access to health care and vaccinations. The estimated number of malaria deaths worldwide, for one, fell to 429,000 in 2015, compared to nearly 1 million in 2000.

Now, for the bad news: Rapid urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, changing diets, and rising obesity levels are driving an increase in chronic diseases, such as cancer, heart diseases and diabetes, even in developing markets. In the Philippines, for example, the World Health Organization projects that by 2030, 7.8 million Filipinos will be suffering from diabetes, compared with 2.8 million in 2000.

Dementia is also fast becoming a serious scourge. In 2017, an estimated 50 million people worldwide lived with dementia, and this number is predicted to double every 20 years.

And now for the groundbreaking news: While health care stakeholders continue to face significant challenges such as complex regulations and an uncertain health economy, the rise of exponential technologies is already disrupting systems and processes and paving the way for care delivery that is less expensive, more efficient, and more accessible to people around the world.

Consider these developments in genomics: In 1999, it took scientists five months and US$300 million to generate the first initial draft of a human genome sequence. Now, the cost to generate a human genome sequence is less than US$1,000, and could eventually drop to less than US$1. A recent report published by the Wall Street Journal also revealed that in 2015, China began clinical trials that used the CRISPR-Cas9 – a genome editing tool – to take cells from cancer patients, alter these cells, and then infuse them back to the bodies of the patients to fight the disease.

In the area of 3D printing and nanotechnology, scientists have already found a way to print high-resolution living tissues using inexpenive components, a development that would have remarkable impact on regenerative medicine. Through nanotechnology, innovators could develop a customized white blood cell that is designed specifically to hunt down and attack cancer cells at a molecular level.

Companion diagnostics, an in-vitro diagnostic device that provides information critical to the safe and effective use of a therapeutic product, can help physicians draw up an optimal treatment the first time, doing away with the trial-and-error approach to prescription, which is risky and can be very costly.

These are just some of the fields that are poised to reshape healthcare with the help of exponential technologies. What will these developments mean for health care professionals?

Governments and private health care providers are already looking at ways to integrate digital technologies into their aging infrastructure and traditional hospital services, recognizing that successfully doing so could significantly reduce costs, increase access, and improve patient care. This is particularly important for Philippine health care institutions if the country is to raise its profile as a medical tourism destination.

Another factor that will define the hospital of the future is data. Deloitte considers health data as the new health care currency. Organizations are increasingly using advanced digital and cognitive technologies to mine vast amounts of data from internal and external sources. With the use of cognitive analytics, hospitals will be able to more efficiently sort through and find the most important data points and trends, and from there generate actionable insights for clinicians, patients, and caregivers. One estimate pegs global hospital expenditures on analytics at US$18.7 billion by 2020, up from US$5.8 billion in 2015.

Just as technology and innovation are having a huge impact on industries such as retail and automotive, so are they reshaping the health care landscape. Stakeholders would do well to plan now for strategic investments in technology, in processes, and in people who will be able to harness these new tools in order to provide hi-tech, smart health care. In the meantime, the good ol’ practice of eating well and exercising regularly never hurt anyone.

The author, Marites B. Landicho, is a partner with the Audit & Assurance group of Navarro Amper & Co., the local member firm of Deloitte Southeast Asia Ltd. – a member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited – comprising Deloitte practices operating in Brunei, Cambodia, Guam, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.