Healthier, fitter Philippines by 2020

A fitter citizenry means a healthier nation. This in mind, a group of health-conscious individuals set the National Weight Loss Challenge: a program that aims to have at least a million fit Filipinos by 2020.

Slated to be the biggest on-ground and online fitness campaign in the country, the FitFil program runs for six months aiming to encourage everyone to pledge loss of a number of pounds—individually or collectively as a group.

The launch on May 23 at Edsa Shangri-La Plaza had wellness and lifestyle coaches Jim and Toni Saret challenging the nation to fight obesity and extra poundage for this year.

“We want Filipinos to see that getting fit and healthy can be easy and fun when you have the whole nation rallying together for this cause,” said Coach Jim. “Wellness starts with the little changes in our lifestyle choices. We can start with better eating habits or a simple four-minute workout daily,” Toni seconded.

Medical associations, government agencies and private corporations have already answered the call and made their pledges even before the official launch. Companies, individuals, whole government units are enjoined to be part of the cause toward a healthier, fitter lifestyle.

According to Food and Nutrition Research Institute (FNRI) Director Mario Capanzana, three out of 10 Filipinos are overweight or obese, with one of those three residing in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Among the first organizations that pledged support is the Philippine Heart Association (PHA).

“Prevention is still the best step to be in tip-top shape. Following PHA’s 52100 Health Lifestyle (which stands for five daily servings of fruits and vegetables, two hours of screen time, one hour of exercise daily, zero sugary sweets, and zero smoking) is one way of supporting the Fit Filipino Challenge,” said PHA President Raul Lapitan.

The Philippine Medical Association (PMA) is also taking on the challenge. “Obesity needs to be addressed. Proper nutrition and fitness can reverse that. We encourage everyone to join the Fit Filipino Movement,” said PMA President Irineo Bernardo 3rd.

Registration is free at www.fitfil.ph with the program to start June 5 until December 5.

Interested participants can also visit select Robinsons Supermarket every Saturday to register and submit their official weight. After final weigh-in, participants can avail of a reward if they have achieved their weight-loss goal.