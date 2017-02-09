“My secret to glowing, healthy skin? Organique Acai Premium Blend because healthy is beautiful.”

Supermodel and mother Tweetie de Leon Gonzalez stays fit and sexy with a healthy lifestyle and a super drink she takes every day. The super drink she alludes to is also known as the super food acai berry from Organique Inc.

Although she has always led an active lifestyle and eats balanced and well-portioned meals, Tweetie discovered she had acid reflux two years ago. For a time, she admitted she was dependent on over-the-counter medication for first aid and maintenance. Then, she met a couple (Joseph Elton and Catherine Salimbangon) of years back. This meeting changed Tweetie’s life. “I tried it for two months and it really works. It had an almost instant, obvious effect. I had hyperacidity at the time. The over the counter antacid I was taking then no longer worked. Then I started taking Organique Acai Berry, and I can happily say I’m off my meds now. Since my first drink of Organique, I have been able to manage my hyperacidity without the help of strong meds, save for a few severe cases of an attack,” Tweetie reveals.“ It has so many other health and beauty benefits. I even bring a bottle with me during trips. I take a straight shot of Organique Acai Berry Premium Blend right out of bed every morning and another one in the early evening. The practice helps manage my high acidity levels by providing an alkaline environment for my system. . Now, I can take a double espresso in the morning 15 minutes after I take Organique Acai and another one in the afternoon. I share whatever stash I have,” she adds.

What about her other secrets to looking good the way she does at her age? Tweetie admits her own journey to health and fitness is something she developed within herself at a young age. “I put on a lot of sunblock. I don’t leave home without it. I don’t shy away from Vitamin D and the sun, but I am diligent in protecting my skin from its harmful rays. I also love to sleep, so whatever extra time I have, I take a nap. I think it cures many things, illnesses, fatigue, and it makes you a better person when you wake up because you’re refreshed, so you’re so much better to talk to. You’re more alert, and you feel stronger too. I also avoid getting stressed out. ”Tweetie attributes her youthful glow to her daily regimen, Organique Acai Berry Premium Blend.

Tweetie was the personal choice to be the brand ambassador of Organique Inc. by founders Joseph Elton Salimbangon and his wife Catherine Salimbangon because, according to them, she exemplifies the brand’s core values. “Tweetie has maintained a healthy lifestyle, and at the age of 49, is now reaping the benefits. She is a working mother of four who not only built herself a career as a supermodel, but as a businesswoman as well,” says Cathy Salimbangon.

As a proud mom to four grown-up kids, Tweetie also shares that indeed, food and nutrition play an important role in her family’s healthy lifestyle. “Having an active lifestyle is just as important as nutrition in achieving good health and well-being. It is something that everyone must make time for in the same way that we all make time for our meals. Treat it as a sacred hour of self-love and cherish every minute for there will be infinite rewards.”

In conclusion, model-turned-TV personality Tweetie De Leon-Gonzales shared her key to happiness: “There should be balance in everything. Balance nutrition, exercise, work and rest, self and others.”