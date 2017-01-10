A healthy lifestyle can help prevent cancer

According to a study published in the Japanese Journal of Clinical Oncology, Cancer is the third leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the Philippines. Leading cancer sites/types are lung, breast, cervix, liver, colon and rectum, prostate, stomach, oral cavity, ovary and leukemia. There is at present a low cancer prevention consciousness and most cancer patients seek consultation only at advanced stages.

Cancer is a result of complex mix of factors related to heredity, diet, physical inactivity and prolonged, continuous exposure to certain chemicals and other substances. A number of factors that increase a person’s chance of developing cancer has been identified and are called “risk factors”. While some people may be genetically predisposed to certain types of cancer, corrective lifestyle changes can help reduce the risk of contracting the condition.

According to the Department of Health (DOH) the risk factors connected with certain kinds of cancers include the following:

Cigarette Smoking

Smoking accounts for more than 85% of lung cancer deaths. Smokers are more likely to develop lung cancer compared to non-smokers. Overall, smoking has been linked to cancers of the mouth, larynx, pharynx, esophagus, pancreas and bladder.

Excessive Alcohol Intake

Heavy drinkers have an increased risk of cancers of the mouth, throat, esophagus, larynx and liver. Some studies suggest that even moderate drinking may slightly increase the risk of breast cancer.

Unhealthy Diet

Diet plays an important role in the development of many cancers, particularly in the digestive and reproductive organs. Long-term habit of not eating a healthy diet has been linked that increases incidence of cancer. Likewise, being seriously overweight has been linked to breast cancer.

Chemicals and Other Substances

Exposure to substances such as chemicals, metals or pesticides can increase the risk of cancer. Asbestos, nickel, cadmium, uranium, radon, vinyl chloride and benzene are well-known cancer-causing agents (carcinogens). These may act alone or together with other carcinogens like cigarette smoke to increase the risk of cancer.

To lessen the risk of developing cancer, the DOH recommends the following: Quit smoking, limit alcohol intake, watch your diet, and engage in regular physical activity.

Regular check-ups and consultations with a doctor are also crucial, as medical professionals can help monitor your health and give advice on healthy lifestyle changes that one can make to avoid risk factors for cancer.

