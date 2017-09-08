A ‘healthy mix’ of celebrities

It’s always been a struggle to keep up a healthy lifestyle. Apart from the constant temptation of fast food and sweets, all just within arm’s reach, there’s TV and work to keep this generation lethargic.

But when the internet-savvy generation comes across photos of their “fitspiration”—fitness inspiration—they are shown to be somehow influenced to get up and give fitness a chance.

This is mind, SaladStop!, a chain of fresh salads, wraps and hearty snacks in the city, has tapped some of the local fitness influencers so that together, they can help individuals maintain a healthy lifestyle, particularly a healthy diet.

Introduced as Eat Wide Awake movers, SaladStop collaborates with actress Coleen Garcia, host Raymond Gutierrez, host and marathon enthusiast Kim Atienza, volleyball player Michele Gumabao, and celebrity trainer Coach Arnold Aninion to reinforce the value of conscious eating and keeping a well-balanced lifestyle.

These movers personally saw the launching of Eat Wide Awake which coincides with what the chain declares as national salad month in Bonifacio Global City.

Thereafter, a serios of interactive and fitness activities at BHS Ampitheater will ensue starting with a live DJ ride cycling party on September 9 and an exclusive Hybrid Density Training class led by Aninion on September 16.

With the Eat Wide Awake Movement, SaladStop! aims to not only jumpstart the habit of wellness in individuals, but also make it fun and accessible enough for them to consider making it a habit for life.