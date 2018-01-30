Hear Ceres roar

Brisbane Roar FC is not even in the top rungs of Australian club football and yet when it was supposedly upset last week in a Down Under qualifier for the 2018 AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Champions League, by Ceres Negros FC, 3-2, at least one commentator there said his compatriots “should hang their heads in shame.”

The advice sends the message that Australians take their football very seriously, apparently more so after their national team made it to this year’s World Cup in Russia along with Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia and South Korea as contenders from Asia for the coveted Jules Rimet Trophy, arguably the biggest prize in world football.

The commentator, however, makes it appear that Ceres Negros’ victory was tsamba lang, mate, when it had just been crowned as the 2017 Philippines Football League champion, for crying out loud.

Also, the Busmen, as members of the local squad are fondly called, won the 2017 Asean zonal finals of the AFC Challenge Cup but fell to Istiklol FC of Tajikistan in the two-game playoff for the Asian inter-zonal slot in this championship (Istiklol made it, 4-0, on aggregate).

(At press time, Ceres Negros FC was battling Tianjin Quanjian FC of China in an away game at 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, at the Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium, with the winner automatically gaining a spot in the AFC Champions League).

Also apparently, Brisbane Roar thought that the side from Bacolod was a pushover and it was proved right… but only in the first few minutes of play when it sneaked in a goal in the clash at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Stadium on January 23.

But Ceres Negros FC was not going away empty-handed, thanks to Bienvenido Marañon (a brace) and Omid Nazari (a goal) to be rewarded a meeting with Chinese Super League standout Tianjin Quanjian FC.

Maranon is a Spaniard and his fielding by Ceres Negros FC is allowed under international club rules.

Nazari, meanwhile, is Filipino-Iranian and his presence in the Bacolod City side and that of Maranon should in no way take the spotlight off their Filipino teammates who had worked as hard to make Ceres Negros FC the first Philippine team to make it past the first round of qualification for the AFC Challenge Cup.

The Brisbane Roar, incidentally, sent World Cup veterans Avram Papadopulous and Brett Holman for the Queensland encounter.

In Tianjin, the Busmen will go against a home team that boasts of Brazilian star Alexander Pato and Belgian national team player Alex Witsel.

An “upset” over the Chinese Super League bronze finisher will have made Ceres Negros FC the first Filipino club to qualify for the AFC Champions League.

Maranon, on the eve of the match, said: “We go with zero pressure.”