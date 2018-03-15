Hearing on forfeiture case vs Marcos heirs canceled

A special division of the Sandiganbayan has canceled a hearing on a motion for partial summary judgment filed in connection with the State’s civil dispute with former First Lady and now Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos and the heirs of former President Ferdinand Marcos.

The State, through the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG), filed the petition for forfeiture before the Sandiganbayan in 1991 (docketed as Civil Case No. 0141) to recover alleged ill-gotten wealth of the Marcoses.

On Wednesday, the special division of the Sandiganbayan scrapped the hearing on the motion regarding paintings that was also filed by the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) and reset it to June 6 because the case records were with the Supreme Court (SC).

The motion was dated February 24, 2016.

According to an order, a hearing in July 2016 was canceled after the SC directed that the case records be brought to it.

The hearing was reset to November 14, 15 and 16, 2016.

The hearing on November 14, 2016 was canceled and reset to February 13, 14 and 15, 2017.

In an order on February 13, 2017, it was again reset to May 3 and 4.

The Sandiganbayan’s special division said in a ruling dated April 24, 2017 that “[c]onsidering that the Sandiganbayan is scheduled to conduct its annual team building on May 3, 4 and 5, 2017, and considering further that the records of the case are still with the Supreme Court, the court is constrained to cancel the reception of evidence in connection with the plaintiff’s motion for partial summary judgment re: paintings scheduled on May 3 and 4, 2017, and reset the same to August 7, 8 and 9, 2017, at 8:30 in the morning.”

The hearing was later reset to October 2 and 4, 2017 because the case records were still with the SC.

On October 2, 2017, it was again reset to January 24, 2018 for the same reason.

The Sandiganbayan’s special division said in an order on January 24, 2018 that “[c]onsidering that the records of this case are still with the Supreme Court, the continuation of the reception of evidence in support of plaintiff’s [motion]scheduled today is hereby canceled and reset to March 14, 2018 at 8:30 in the morning.”