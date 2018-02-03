The heart of Basil Valdez

Known for giving life to OPM classics and memorable movie themes penned by the country’s most celebrated composers such as the late great George Canseco—“Ngayon at Kailanman” and “Ikaw”, among many others—and Maestro Ryan Cayabyab, Basil Valdez will take concert-goers on a journey of timeless hits that will make them smile, cry, fall in love and feel inspired once again.

Made possible by the Maryknoll/Miriam College Alumni Association (MMCAA), Valdez will take the stage anew in, “Love, Basil” on February 15 at the Music Museum, in San Juan City.

The Ateneo Chamber Singers will join Valdez—OPM and inspirational balladeer and one of People Asia’s 2017 People of the Year—in the special evening that aims to raise funds for the benefit of Project MMARIA, MMCAA’s quick response to calamities mobilization initiative.

Tickets to the one-night-only concert can be purchased via www.ticketworld.com.ph and the Music Museum Ticketron. The concert is also still open for sponsorship. For details, contact the MMCAA Alumni Office at alumni@mc.edu.ph.