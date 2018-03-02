Love was all around recently at Heart Beats 2. 0 in SM City Bicutan, the biggest Valentine concert in the South metro where families, friends and couples celebrated the most romantic time of the year.

Heart Beats 2.0 is a take-off from the successful concert last year, which brought magic of love and music together at the mall. And for this, the country’s premier progressive Pop and R&B band South Border and one of Manila’s best – DJ Matthew Carbonell returned for another round of their most requested sound and great mixes. The concert was also top billed by True Faith, Hale, Kithara and Mark Carpio, who treated mallgoers to a night of musical throwbacks and current hits.

On the Heart Beats 2.0 live playlist were crowd-favorite Hale’s alternative rock sound, True Faith’s energizing medley of songs from their best-selling records in the 90’s, as well as South Border’s trademark R&B and Jazz music and most requested covers. Moreover, singer-songwriter Mark Carpio and up-and-coming band Kithara serenaded the audience with love songs, as well as covers of classic OPM love songs.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Setting the mood for the perfect date was a special outdoor and picnic-style screening of the highest grossing indie film in the Philippines, “Kita Kita” starring Alessandra de Rossi and Empoy Marquez, made possible by event partner, PBO of Viva Entertainment. This was made more enjoyable by a special Food Corner and Ball Pit for kids and the kid-at-heart.