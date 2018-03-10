Heart diseases still one leading cause of death

Heart diseases remain one of the leading causes of death in the Philippines, which is ironic as there is so much information and available treatment for them.

In a recent forum on Heart Disease hosted by ManilaMed, top interventional cardiologist Gino Quizon noted that ischemsic heart disease and stroke rank as the Top 2 killer of Filipinos, also taking into account the recent World Health Organization’s Top 10 causes of death.

“That has been the trend globally for the last 15 years,” he added.

However, there is some good news: before, cardiologists recommended that patients eliminate fat from their daily diets altogether, but now they advocate a diet based on moderation and sustainability.

“The change in thinking was brought about by the fact that a good proportion of the American population became more obese and unhealthy despite heavy promotions and endorsement of low-fat diet. Cardiovascular disease remained one of the top causes of morbidity and mortality worldwide,” Quizon said.

“The new paradigm is certainly valid. But I do hope it will not give the wrong perception that we can now eat all the fatty foods we want. Ergo, cut down on saturated fats, carbohydrates, and sugars,” he added.

Moderation is key



So how should we eat under the new paradigm? “Moderation is key. The 2016 European Guidelines on Cardiovascular Disease Prevention recommends a low saturated fat diet with focus on wholegrain products, fish, fruits and vegetables. And a recent study published just last February 20 concludes that a low fat diet is comparable to a low carbohydrate diet in a 12-month study period,” Quizon said.

The good news is medical science has come up with a number of innovations in the last 15 years to improve the prognosis for those who have been confirmed to have cardiovascular conditions. “Majority of structural and coronary artery disease interventions can now be done percutaneously. We can now repair coronary artery and peripheral artery blockages, fix congenital holes/defects, coil aneurysms, and repair valvular diseases without the need for major surgery. Even the materials we use have evolved and have been updated to provide better care and outcomes,” Quizon added.

A prime example of improvement is the angioplasty: “The major advantage of angioplasty is it is done percutaneously, the patient doesn’t need to be opened up. Also the recovery period is faster, and outcomes are relatively similar to bypass,” the cardiologist said.

But he also clarified: “Before all coronary artery disease cases were addressed via bypass surgery, but with the advent of angioplasty, we can safely revascularize diseased coronary arteries without the having to do major surgery.”

However, in cases of severe three-vessel disease, or those that involve the root of the left coronary circulation, the expert noted that bypass surgery remains as the No. 1 or even the sole recommendation.

Despite the progress, heart disease mortality remains high. At its core, the problem remains the same: “It is easier to be unhealthy, and it is such an effort to live a healthy lifestyle. Most of the foods that are considered sumptuous and most of the activities regarded as enjoyable are those that are bad for our health. Tobacco smoking and alcohol drinking are still rampant,” Quizon said.

Ultimately, heart disease is still a lifestyle disease that is caused by bad dietary and lifestyle choices rather than pathogens such as bacteria, viruses and fungus. “The risk of acquiring hypertension, heart attack or stroke certainly is higher if we have it in our genes. However, it does not automatically mean we are doomed if we have it in our blood. There are other risk factors, which are modifiable that we can address, such as cigarette smoking, alcohol intake, blood pressure, sugar and cholesterol control. And stress management. Addressing all other risk factors would offset and prevent a cardiovascular event,” the cardiologist added.