Heart Evangelista opens 7th solo exhibit

The artist Love Marie Ongpauco-Escudero, also known as Heart Evangelista in the entertainment industry, formally launched the exhibit of her latest works early this month at Ayala Museum’s ArtistSpace.

Her seventh since professionally pursing her passion to paint, the exhibit “In Full Bloom” showcases a 21-piece collection that reflects Ongpauco’s bolder style, compared to her previous outings. Since the opening on April 6, 19 out of the 21 paintings have already been sold.

Giving his full support behind his talented wife, Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero was the number one guest at the gallery. Also spotted at the event were Senator Cynthia Villar, Ongpauco’s GMA Network bosses Reggie Magno, Gigi Lara and Lilibeth Rasonable, fellow artist Andrea Torres, Escudero’s mother Sorsogon Rep. Evie Escudero, fashion designer Inno Sotto, UP President Danny Concepcion and his lawyer wife Gaby Concepcion, among others.

Ongpauco started painting as a little girl, but the lights of showbiz overpowered her hobby until a new-inspiration came to her life. As always, the full fledged visual artist credits her husband for restarting her love affair with colors and the canvas under the mentorship of Ivan Roxas.

“I found a new life in painting, maybe because I think I found myself too, I’m so much more comfortable with myself now that with every decision I make, I can go all out,” the woman of the hour said at the sidelights of the opening.

Her artistic efforts came to fruition via successful solo exhibitions where all paintings on display would be sold in the first hour of exhibit openings. These include showings in 2015 at the Chan Hampes Gallery in Singapore, and in 2017, which also marked her first group exhibit with Earth Artists at Honolulu, Hawaii.

Moreover, the artist Love Marie’s works have been commissioned on luxury bags, couture, packaging items, furniture and books. And with each new painting she makes, the visual artist she long held within her continues to bloom more and more.