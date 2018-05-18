Heart Evangelista reveals losing one of twins

Five days after revealing that she and husband Senator Francis Escudero are expecting their first child together, actress Heart Evangelista shared they were supposed to have twins.

Posting a photo of an ultrasound using her Instagram account @iamhearte, the 33-year-old began writing, “During our first ultrasound we were a mixture of excitement and nervous but nothing could prepare us for what we would learn. We found out that I had a twin pregnancy.”

Evangelista added that while her sister has given birth to twins, she never imagined she and her husband of three years would carry twins as well.

“Unfortunately one of the embryos was smaller and behind in terms of development and so we lost one of the twins,” she continued.

The actress and visual artist acknowledged their grief but said that they had to focus on the good news.

“If there’s one thing I’ve learned about Motherhood this early on it’s that it won’t always be sunshine and butterflies, sometimes there will be cloudy moments. But it’s these ups and downs that I know will make me a stronger Mom.

“We now have a little angel up there and I trust that God is with us on this beautiful journey,” Evangelista further wrote.

Finally, Evangelista thanked her husband, “There is no one else I would rather do this with.”

It could be remembered that Evangelista declared in August last year her plans to take a break from show business to try and get pregnant.

