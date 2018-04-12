HEART ON YOUR T-SHIRT

Pioneer & Team Manila

Through the years, Pioneer has been reaching out to colleges and universities around the country through campaigns heightening the appreciation for Philippine arts and spreading positive messages of insurance among the millennials. This year, it collaborated with graphic design powerhouse Team Manila in the “Big Heart” graphic design competition, inspired by Filipinos’ random acts of kindness. The initiative attracted 150 entries, which were screened by the creative teams of both Pioneer and Team Manila, an award-winning art director and voted on by the public through online polling.

The top three Big Heart T-shirt designs can be purchased from Team Manila, Suez & Zapote Gallery and Lazada.com. Designers earn from sales of any t-shirt bearing their designs.