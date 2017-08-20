Heart opens her home

As busy as her schedule is for her new television show [see main story], Heart Evangelista still manages to be a domestic goddess in real life. The actress is even earning praises for her unique taste when it comes to her home’s dining table setup.

In her latest Instagram posts, through @iamhearte, Evangelista impressed her followers when she showcased her skills by pulling off a Filipino-Spanish dinner setup. The ever-fashionable lady also owns plates showing European and Chinese history.

The GMA star has further opened up her home to Instagram followers, posting several parts of the house she shares with her husband Senator Francis ‘Chiz’ Escudero and his twins. Evangelista, however, has shunned offers to show their entire home in magazine features.

Evangelista earlier revealed it took her three years to finish the house she built from her savings. It is common knowledge that Evangelista and her politician husband signed a pre-nuptial agreement thus, the new home remains under her name.

Her house also serves as her artistic sanctuary as Evangelista once again picks up her brushes to paint. Evangelista, as artist Love Marie, has exhibited her works in the past but painting had to take a backseat for a while since her plate has been full with back-to-back acting engagements in “Mulawin versus Ravena” and now, My Korean Jagiya.

“In between taping, did this on-the-spot painting for a short film. Can’t wait to share it with you!” Evangelista proudly noted on her new artwork.

Evangelista is currently is Paris for the fashion capital’s annual fashion week.