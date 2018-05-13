Heart,Chiz expecting 1st child

On the eve of Mother’s Day, actress Heart Evangelista revealed that she is pregnant with her first child by Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

Evangelista posted on Instagtram, a photo of her wrapped in her husband’s embrace while holding up a white Dior baby onesie.

“The greatest of blessings all in God’s perfect timing! Our beautiful family just got a little bigger. We can’t wait to meet you little one,” the 33-year-old GMA Network talent wrote.

The actress-painter also created a new Instagram Highlight album titled “Mommyhood”—where her followers can quickly see updates about her journey to becoming a mother.

Evangelista declared in August last year her plans to take a break from show business to try and get pregnant. She further shared that her fear of needles, doctors, blood and injections are some of the factors that made her a bit scared of getting pregnant.

This is her first child by Escudero since they officially tied the knot in a private ceremony in Balesin Island in February 2015—four years after Escudero confirmed his legal separation from his former wife, singer Christine Flores, by whom he has twins.

Based on previous reports, it was the late Senator Miriam Defensor-Santiago, a long-time friend of Evagelista’s mother and who dotes on her like she would on a favorite niece, who played matchmaker to the actress and the senator. According to the actress, the late senator handed her a list of qualified bachelors in politics and business after she broke up with Brazilian-Japanese model-actor Daniel Matsunaga.