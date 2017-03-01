Wednesday, March 1, 2017
    Of hearts and music with UDD, South Border and Jinky Vidal

    South Border, Jinky Vidal and UDD brought love and music this past Valentine’s season with their successful Heart Beats Concert. Held at SM Bicutan, the concert ended with a fun after-party featuring great mixes by DJ Matthew Carbonell, as well as a grand fireworks display.

    Vidal and real-life sweetheart Jeric Medina sang love songs, classic OPM hits, current chart topper, including their most requested ballads.

    South Border performed their trademark R&B and jazz numbers, while UDD did a set of radio hits, new singles and songs from its international collaboration.

