Hearty gift ideas for Valentine’s Day

STILL can’t think of gifts to give this Valentine? Some opt for lavish or romantic, candlelit dinners but some think of fun, weird things to show their affection. Here are some gift ideas.

Hire a musician

What’s more romantic than a candlelit dinner? A candlelit dinner with a private musician. You can also serenade your partner by singing her favorite songs accompanied by the private musician.

Customize candies

If your sweetheart has a sweet tooth, you can create and purchase your own lollies with personalized messages for your sweetie pie.

Give a cute puppy

If your partner is a sucker for cute animals, then give him one. Make sure they are already vaccinated.

Dance lesson

For those who are preparing for their big day or who just have two left feet and want to improve their dancing skills, a dance lesson will be perfect for both of you.

Personal video

Collect all your dating photos and videos of the places you visited and make your own video. You can show this to your future children and it’s something you’ll have for a lifetime.

House chores

Does your Valentine hate cleaning out the fridge or organizing any of the mindless, tiresome tasks in the house? Do it for her for a day and for sure, she will be delighted.

Mason jar full of lucky charms

Look for cute mason jar and fill them with your partner’s favorite small stuff and decorate it with love colors.

Love potion labels

Share the fun with the kids. Put them in a Valentine’s spirit by removing existing water bottle labels and replace them with free “love potion” printables.

Tech they’ll love

If your partner is techy, it’s the best time tom make them happy by buying the gadget they’ve been wishing for a long time.

Shopping spree

Bring your loved one to a favorite shopping mall and allow her to shop till she drops. Just be careful in giving her the card. To be safe, buy gift certificates.