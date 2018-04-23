Heat on in PH as temperatures soar because of ‘high pressure ridge’–Pagasa

THE heat is on this week because of a high pressure ridge that is expected to push up temperatures in Metro Manila and parts of the country over 30 degrees Celsius, the state-run weather bureau said on Monday.

Forecaster Ezra Bulquerin of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) told The Manila Times that Metro Manila, for example, would experience from 24 to 34 degrees Celsius while the Davao Region would have temperatures from 24 to 33 degrees Celsius in the coming days.

Temperature in Tuguegarao peaked at 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

“Easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific will also prevail from Wednesday to Friday and will bring partly cloudy skies with chances of rain,” said Bulquerin.

Pagasa officially declared the start of summer or the onset of the dry season on April 10.

The hottest temperature in Metro Manila so far this year was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius. GLEE JALEA