Heat pumps an efficient option for cooling homes

A cool way to save some cold cash can be to install a heating and cooling system that takes solar energy out of the ground.

Geothermal heating and cooling systems are popular in countries like the US, where many homeowners can get utility and state rebates for using the energy-efficient systems.

A geothermal system operates more efficiently and economically than traditional furnaces, air-source heat pumps or air conditioners. By some estimates, they offer as much benefit when it comes to clean energy generation as wind and solar technology, reducing costs for heating and cooling homes by as much as 70 percent.

How it works

Geothermal heat pumps take advantage of free solar energy stored just below the surface of the earth. Using a series of pipes buried in the ground, the system extracts thermal energy, concentrates it, and distributes it throughout the house using traditional ductwork or radiant floor heating.

Heating a home is not really an issue in the Philippines, but cooling is a big factor, and the system can be used in reverse to do that. Heat is extracted from indoor air, and either transferred back into the ground, or can be used to heat a hot water tank; in that application, it is three to five times more efficient than electric heaters.

