Heaven eleven: Nadal takes 11th Barcelona title

BARCELONA: Rafael Nadal won his 11th Barcelona title on Sunday (Monday in Manila) when he breezed past Greek teenager Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1, reinforcing his position as the overwhelming favourite to lift an 11th French Open.

It was world number one Nadal’s 55th career clay-court title while he also extended his winning streak on the surface to 46 consecutive sets.

The 31-year-old Spaniard won his 11th Monte Carlo Masters last weekend, also without dropping a set.

Nadal now has 77 titles overall while his career clay-court match record stands at 401 wins against just 35 defeats.

“It’s very difficult to describe how to win 11 titles at one tournament. To win 11 Monte-Carlos and 11 Barcelonas is something I couldn’t imagine doing. I’m just enjoying every week and the fact I’m playing in a tournament that I enjoy so much means a lot to me,” said Nadal.

His win on Sunday was greeted by ticker-tape and a video review of all his titles on the centre court in Barcelona which now bears his name.

“It’s really emotional to see that video. I never dreamed of having a career like this,” said the 16-time Grand Slam title winner.

“Last year, they made a video of my 10 titles here. Now they have had to make another video for 11 — it makes me feel like I am ageing.

“Thanks to everyone for making the tournament so special and thanks to my family who have been with me even when things have not been so smooth.”

Nadal is now level with John McEnroe on 77 career titles with only Jimmy Connors (109), Roger Federer (97) and Ivan Lendl (94) ahead of him.

