Heavy Bombers blast Blazers, keep third spot

Jose Rizal University (JRU) banked on a strong second period as it trounced also-ran College of Saint Benilde (CSB), 90-77, to solidify its hold of the third spot in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Tuesday at the FilOil Flying V Arena in San Juan City.

Advertisements

The Heavy Bombers dropped 30 points in the second frame while limiting the Blazers to half of their scoring output for their second win in a row. JRU improved its win-loss record to 9-6, one game ahead of No. 4 Colegio de San Juan de Letran.

“If not for the second quarter, I think it would have been a tight ball game,” said JRU head coach Vergel Meneses.

Jed Mendoza paced the Bombers with 19 points to go with four rebounds and three assists while Teytey Teodoro and Ervin Grospe added 16 and 14 markers respectively.

Clement Leutcheu posted a double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds but the Blazers still fell to 3-12. JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

The scores:

JRU (90)- Mendoza 19, Teodoro 16, Grospe 14, Abdul Razak 12, Dela Virgen 9, David 8, Sawat 5, Lasquety 4, Poutouochi 3, Castor 0, Mariano 0, Mate 0.

CSB (77)- Leutcheu 25, San Juan 14, Domingo 10, Dixon 9, Belgica 7, Naboa 6, Johnson 3, Suarez 2, Castor 1, Pili 0, Sta. Maria 0, Velasco 0, Mercado 0.

Quarterscores: 21-20; 51-35; 67-59; 90-77