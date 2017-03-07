Heavy Bombers blast Couriers, enter quarters

Jose Rizal University scored a come-from-behind 86-77 victory over Wangs Basketball in the 2017 Philip-pine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Tuesday at JCSGO Gym in Cubao, Quezon City.

Bernabe Teodoro racked up 21 points and five rebounds as the Heavy Bombers booked a quarterfinals slot by virtue of win-over-the-other rule improving their win-loss record to 4-4.Jerard Bautista netted 15 markers, John Grospe had 14 points while John Ambolufto had 10 points and nine boards for JRU.

It was a much-needed win for the Heavy Bombers, who were walloped by Cignal Hawkeyes last week, 94-50.

After a slow first half, JRU slowly crawled back in the game and sliced a 39-48 deficit to just two, 61-63, entering the final canto.

Teodoro took the charge in the payoff period as he unloaded 15 of JRU’s 17-point production to give the Heavy Bombers a slot in the quarterfinals.

“Teodoro took the charge for the team when it needed most,” said JRU coach Vergel Meneses.

Mark Montuano contributed 20 points while Rey Publico chipped in 19 markers for the Couriers, who fell to 3-6 and bombed out of the quarterfinals round.