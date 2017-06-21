Heavy Bombers blast Falcons to enter Premier Cup semis

Jose Rizal University (JRU) gunned down Adamson University (AdU), 67-56, to secure a semifinals seat in the 11th FilOil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup on Wednesday at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Heavy Bombers dropped 23 points in the first quarter while holding off the Soaring Falcons to just 11 markers before putting on a sturdy defense down the stretch to secure the Final Four slot.

“I told them (players) to defend the last three minutes of the third quarter and finish strong. So, we had a good advantage going into the fourth quarter,” said JRU head coach Vergel Meneses, who was missing the services of major contributor Darius Estrella.

“We won because we had a good start to the game and we went aggressive especially on defense,” said JRU star cager Teytey Teodoro, who erupted for a game-high 23 points on top of five rebounds.

Teodoro got ample support from Ervin Grospe, who chipped in 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while seldom saddled Jed Mendoza contributed nine markers.

Papi Sarr spearheaded Adamson with a huge double-double of 19 points and 18 rebounds while Jerrick Ahanmisi and Sean Manganti emerged as the other Falcons in twin digits with 15 and 11 markers respectively.

The Heavy Bombers waxed hot in the early goings, racing to a 40-27 lead at the end of the first half.

JRU continued to display its scoring prowess behind the stellar performance of Teodoro and the second stringer’s defense as it cruised to a 53-38 cushion entering the final frame.

The Falcons threatened halfway the payoff period, flying to within six points, 50-56, on Jerrick Ahanmisi’s triple from the right wing at the 4:08 mark.

But that proved to be the final push from Adamson as Teodoro scored with under two minutes left to secure the win for the National Collegiate Athletic Association side.

In other seniors playoff matches, Lyceum of the Philippines University manhandled San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 86-71, to make a rare entrance to the Final Four.

Spencer Pretta scattered away five triples en route to a 17-point showing while CJ Perez came through with a double-double of 14 markers and 11 boards for the Pirates.

Alfren Gayosa finished with 14 points while John Calma and Michael Arce added nine apiece as the Golden Stags ended their promising preseason campaign.