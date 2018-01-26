Heavy Bombers blast Mighty Roasters

Jose Rizal University (JRU) bucked a sluggish start as it torched Mila’s Lechon, 96-67, to seize a season-opening win in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Developmental League Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

After trailing in the opening quarter, the Heavy Bombers dominated on both ends of the floor for the rest of the contest to open their campaign on a high note.

JRU head coach Gio Lasquety, the youngest mentor in D-League at 24 years old, credited his wards for his successful coaching debut.

“Credits to my players. They followed the game plan. They are the ones who worked inside the court and I’m just giving ideas on how our opponent would play,” said Lasquety.

PBA veteran forward Jeckster Apinan led his alma mater’s squad with 20 points on an efficient 9-of-12 shooting clip on top of 14 rebounds with no turnovers in 22 minutes of action off the bench.

Fresh graduate John Ervin Grospe and seasoned guard Paolo Pontejos added 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Bombers.

All but two players deployed by Lasquety chipped in at least three markers, resulting in 44 bench points.

“They (players) really are the factor why we won this game,” said Lasquety, who played as Vergel Meneses’ main playmaker in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Staring at an 18-22 deficit at the end of the opening quarter, skipper Pontejos dropped eight points to fuel a blazing 18-4 run that gave JRU a 39-29-halftime lead.

Another searing 18-7 rally capped by a Grospe basket towed the Bombers to a commanding 68-48 advantage.

The Mandaluyong-based squad sustained its red-hot shooting in the final frame, hitting four consecutive triples for a massive 80-56 spread with 6:16 left.

Mila’s was able trim the gap down to 15 points, 67-82, but Apinan hit several baskets to halt their foes’ possible comeback en route to JRU’s lopsided win.

Former Mapua University standouts Hesed Gabo and Andoy Estrella led the Mighty Roasters with 14 and 13 points, respectively.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA