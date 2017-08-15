Heavy Bombers clobber Generals

Jose Rizal University (JRU) buckled down on defense as it clobbered Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC), 77-48, to notch a bounce-back win in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament on Tuesday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Heavy Bombers limited the Generals to 14 percent shooting clip from beyond the arc and 23 percent overall as they converted 44 percent of their 72 field goal attempts en route to improving their win-loss record to 3-3.

“If this team will play to its potential, I will not be afraid of whoever our opponent is,” said JRU head coach Vergel Meneses, whose squad rebounded from a close 48-54 loss to defending champion San Beda College.

“In our practice, we focused on our defense. Fortunately, our defense clicked that is why we had a good performance,” said Bombers’ top scorer John Ervin Grospe, who erupted for 19 points on top of five rebounds.

Jed Mendoza helped out with 15 points while seldom-used Abdul Sawat flirted with a double-double as the forward chalked 10 markers and nine boards for JRU.

Jeric Diego tallied 13 points and Jerome Garcia contributed 12 markers while main man Sidney Onwubere was held to a measly five points as the Generals fell to their second straight defeat and fourth overall against three victories.

Meanwhile, Prince Eze carried University of Perpetual Help System DALTA past Arellano University, 68-59, to bounce back from back-to-back defeats.

Eze put up a monstrous double-double as the Nigerian big man poured in a career-high 23 points and hauled down a season-high tying 21 rebounds to power the Altas to their third win in seven games.

Genmar Ylagan chipped in with 11 points and eight rebounds while Gab Dagangon added 10 markers for the Las Piñas-based squad, which is set to host the next NCAA On Tour on Thursday.

Kent Salado scored 14 points and Richard Abanes had 13 markers for the Chiefs, who went on a four-game losing skid against two wins.

JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA