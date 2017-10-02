Heavy Bombers eye crucial win vs Blazers

Jose Rizal University (JRU) eyes to inch closer to snatching a Final Four berth when it takes on also-ran College of Saint Benilde (CSB) in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

Advertisements

The Heavy Bombers and the Blazers square off in the main game at 4 p.m.

Coming off a huge bounce-back win from a two-game slide, JRU attempts to improve its 8-6 win-loss record and firm up its hold of the No. 3 spot.

The Mandaluyong-based squad walloped University of Perpetual Help System DALTA, 85-52, behind MJ Dela Virgen’s splendid performance of 18 points built on four triples and eight assists last Friday.

Bombers’ head coach Vergel Meneses warns his wards of complacency as they continue their campaign to return to the playoff after narrowly missing out last year.

“We have to stay focused. We’re not yet in. Anything can happen, so every game counts,” said Meneses.

CSB on the other hand, is just out to hike its 3-11 card after bowing out of playoff contention with a 69-79 loss to eliminated Mapua University.

Meanwhile, Perpetual Help tries to keep its flickering semifinals hopes alive against defending champion San Beda College in the opener at 2 p.m.

The Altas dropped to 4-9 following a three-game skid and a loss to the Red Lions would take them to the brink of elimination.

San Beda is coming from an 83-72 beating of Arellano University that towed the Lions to their 13th win against a loss for the second twice-to-beat advantage.