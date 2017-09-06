Heavy Bombers eye win No. 7 vs Chiefs

Jose Rizal University (JRU) seeks to boost its playoff bid as it tangles with a struggling Arellano University in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Heavy Bombers and the Chiefs open their second round campaign at 4 p.m.

Riding high on a four-game winning streak, JRU looks to improve its 6-3 win-loss record to solidify its grip of the No. 3 spot and inch closer to sealing a Final Four berth.

The Bombers repulsed a hard-fighting Mapua University, 68-59, in their previous outing to close out the first round with a win.

Top gunner Teytey Teodoro and big man Ervin Grospe are expected to lead JRU anew but head coach Vergel Meneses wants his other wards to shine as well.

“I want to give my players confidence like (Aaron) Bordon and (Jed) Mendoza. If ever Teytey is in foul trouble or anything happened, I can still rely on these players,” said Meneses.

Arellano, on the other hand, aims to end its struggle this season as it tries to climb the standings from No. 7 with a 3-6 card.

The last year’s runner-up absorbed a 70-95 beatdown from defending champion San Beda College despite Kent Salado’s game-high 26 points.

Chiefs’ mentor Jerry Codiñera is expected to bank on Salado along with center Lervin Flores and skipper Allen Enriquez.

Meanwhile, Colegio de San Juan de Letran also looks to strengthen its playoff chances when it battles University of Perpetual Help System DALTA in the opening game at 2 p.m.

The Knights are sitting on No. 4 with a 5-4 slate while the Altas are on joint seventh with the Chiefs.