Heavy Bombers, Knights in crucial encounter

Jose Rizal University (JRU) and Colegio de San Juan de Letran seek to solidify their Final Four bids and bounce back from their respective defeats when they collide in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 basketball tournament today at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Heavy Bombers and the Knights square off in the main game at 4 p.m. as the league returns following a postponement due to bad weather.

With its playoff contention threatened, JRU is raring to improve its 6-4 win-loss record and maintain its hold of the third spot.

The Bombers saw their four-game winning streak snapped after a heart-breaking 109-115 defeat in a double overtime thriller against Arellano University last week.

JRU head coach Vergel Meneses admitted it was a tough loss but said they have to forget about it.

“There were some breaks late in the game that didn’t go our way. But we should move on because this is a long tournament and we couldn’t afford to dwell too much on the past,” said Meneses.

Letran, on the other hand, suffered a bigger blow on their semifinals hopes following a stinging 82-88 overtime loss to a Prince Eze-led University of Perpetual Help System DALTA also last week.

With the setback, the Knights allowed San Sebastian College-Recoletos to join them on the fourth spot with identical 5-5 sheets while letting Perpetual, Arellano and Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) to keep within striking distance.

Meanwhile, EAC aims to stay on the hunt for a playoff berth when it takes on a struggling Mapua University in the opening game at 2 p.m.

The Generals look to hike their 4-6 slate as they try to break away from a share of sixth with the Altas and the Chiefs while the Cardinals hope to cut a nine-game slump that led to their dismal 1-10 card.