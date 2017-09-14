Heavy Bombers down Knights, keep third spot

Jose Rizal University (JRU) banked on the stellar plays of Teytey Teodoro and Ervin Grospe to beat Colegio San Juan de Letran, 77-68, for its seventh win in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 men’s basketball tournament on Thursday at The Arena in San Juan City.

Teodoro and Grospe each tallied 15 points for the Heavy Bombers, who bounced back from a sorry 109-115 double-overtime loss to Arellano University last week.

With the win, JRU stayed at third spot with a 7-4 win-loss card while the Knights fell to 5-6.

“Defense is our main offense. We are winning because of defense. It is also our character that led us to this win. I’m happy that we were able to comeback after our loss to Arellano last week,” said JRU coach Vergel Meneses, whose wards converted 16 points from Letran’s 16 turnovers in the game.

Jed Mendoza contributed 11 points and Mark Dela Virgen had 10 points also for the Heavy Bombers, who started to pull away in the second canto and even took a 64-48 lead on Dela Virgen’s lay-up with 7:38 left in the third period.

From 12-all entering the second canto, Dela Virgen waxed hot and gave JRU a 36-27 spread at halftime.

JP Calvo led Letran with 21 points but it was not enough to stop the skid as the Knights now have dropped their last three games.

The Scores:

JRU 77 – Grospe 15, Teodoro 15, Mendoza 11, Dela Virgen 10, Lasquety 9, Poutouochi 7, Abdulrazak 6, Sawat 4, Bordon 0, David 0.

CSJL 68 – Calvo 21, Nambatac 14, Quinto 12, Balanza 11, Mandreza 6, De Villa 2, Vacaro 2, Balagasay 0, Bernabe 0, Caralipio 0, Gedaria 0, Pamulaklakin 0, Pascual 0, Taladua 0.

Quarterscores: 12-12, 36-27, 58-45, 77-68.