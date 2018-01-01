Heavy rains on 1st day of 2018 in Visayas, Mindanao – Pagasa

MANILA: Visayas and some parts of Mindanao will welcome the first day of 2018 with heavy rains and thunderstorms, as a low pressure area (LPA) prevails over Surigao City, Surigao del Norte, the weather bureau said on Monday.

In its latest bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Visayas, CARAGA, and Northern Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms brought by the trough of the LPA.

Pagasa said Bicol region and the rest of Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora province and Quezon province.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains.

As of 3 a.m., Pagasa said the LPA was spotted 545 kilometers east of Surigao City. PNA

PNA/CC