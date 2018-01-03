Heavy rains cause flooding in Legazpi

LEGAZPI CITY: A waist to neck-deep flooding submerged this city, specifically low lying areas, prompting the city government to suspend classes in all levels on Wednesday afternoon brought by tropical depression “Agaton” and tail-end of the cold front.

The floodwaters inundated the city despite the P2-billion flood control project built in the villages of Victory and San Roque.

Earlier on Wednesday Mayor Noel Rosal called on the officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways regional office to explain the defective projects currently being constructed expected to solve flooding problem here.

Subsequently after the meeting, floods hit the main thoroughfare and low-lying areas.

A composite team of government forces, the Tactical Operations Group 5-Philippine Air Force, Philippine National Police and Philippine Navy, Bureau of Fire Protection enforced the evacuation of villagers affected by floods.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration placed the provinces of Albay and Sorsogon under yellow warning following several weeks of rainfall brought by bad weather disturbance which was intensified by the tail-end of the cold front affecting in Bicol region.

Modarate to heavy rainfall is taking place across the region specifically in the provinces of Albay, Catanduanes, Sorsogon and Camarines Sur for two to three weeks now.

While gale warning is hoisted in the same provinces which is dangerous to small and big sea crafts to navigate because of big waves.

The provincial government of Albay through Cedric Daep, chief of Albay Public Safety Emergency and Management Office (Apsemo), ordered the local government units in 15 towns and three cities affected by heavy rainfall prone to flooding and landslide to enforce localize suspension of classes for safety of the students.

Five municipalities in Albay – Manito, Camalig, Daraga, Guinobatan and Santo Domingo – ordered the suspension of classes in private and public schools in all levels go due to heavy rainfall and landslide.

Mayor Herbie Aguas of Santo Domingo said residents in landslide-prone areas were evacuated to safer grounds.

A landslide also affected Manito town on Wednesday morning after the torrential rains but no casualty or damage was reported as of this writing.